Salman Khan, Sohail Khan & Arbaaz Khan are a riot when they come together. They recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend ka Vaar with their Bhaijaan, and the audience loved their chemistry. The sibling trio was high on jokes and digs at each other. The brother duo is ready to host an extended segment of the reality show and could not help but take digs at each other.

They have been seen together earlier in various films but in duos. While Salman Khan and Sohail Khan worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Veer, and Tubelight, Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dabangg, and more.

However, it is a rarity that the three share the screen together. When we saw their superb chemistry on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we instantly remembered another show where the trio went berserk with their digs and trolls at each other.

It was Koffee With Karan’s 100th Episode when Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan shared Karan Johar’s Koffee Couch, where everyone had a single aim – to destroy Salman. Even the Tiger actor did not shy away from taking digs at himself. Check out five hilarious things that were said by the sibling trio.

Salman Khan Should be Single

During his rapid-fire round, Arbaaz Khan was asked, “Is Salman better off being single, or should he get married.” He replied in a jiffy, “Single. Because he sees what’s happening around him.” During the entire episode, the actor kept taking subtle digs at marriages and relationships at large as well.

Salman Khan Should Be A Bartender

Sohail Khan, during his rapid-fire round, was asked to choose an alternative job for Salman if not an actor, and he chose Bhai to be a Bartender. The reason, you ask? Well, he asserted, “Salman Bhai is always behind the bars!”

How To Stay In A Relationship

Even Salman Khan was ready to troll himself and add some fun to the segment. He was asked who in Bollywood should read a book on “How to stay in a relationship.” The Tiger actor did not waste time and answered his name very proudly!

Marriage No, Kids Yes

Arbaaz was also asked to answer some questions as his elder brother. He was asked, What will it take Salman to marry. And he was quick with his answer – Companionship. However, Bhaijaan immediately quipped in and said, “I’m not too sure about marriage, but I will have kids.”

Salman & S*x

Arbaaz Khan answered a question that said, who do you think in the industry can never win the challenge for “No S*x for a month.” He immediately turned towards Salman, who hilariously defended him, saying, “What are you saying!”

Sohail Khan called the three of them as The Devils. And none of them had any qualms about it. They even shared a lot of anecdotes from their life, but we’ll keep that story for some other day!

Even the promo for this show was hilarious to watch. Have a look.

