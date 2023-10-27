Bigg Boss is back on TV and our night plans are now sorted. The Salman Khan-hosted show is back for the 17th season and the drama quantity is super duper high! From fights to high-voltage drama, Bigg Boss 17 has all the ingredients of a perfectly entertaining reality show.

While we are watching all the drama, BB housemates are preparing for the first elimination, and looks like we already have a name! If online reports are to be believed, Soniya Bansal will be the first to get eliminated.

According to the popular X (formerly) handle, Bigg Boss Tak, the housemates had to choose whom to eliminate between Soniya Bansal and Sana Khan and they chose the former. Sharing the video, Bigg Boss Tak wrote, “EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED! FIRST on #BiggBoss_Tak. Soniya Bansal becomes the first contestant to get EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The contestants had to decide between Soniya and Sana. And most of the contestants saved Sana Khan and voted for Soniya for elimination. Your reaction to Soniya getting evicted from the show? #BiggBoss17 #BB17WithBiggBoss_Tak.”

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED! FIRST on #BiggBoss_Tak Soniya Bansal becomes the first contestant to get EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The contestants had to decide between Soniya and Sana. And most of the contestants saved Sana Khan and voted for Soniya for elimination. Your… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 26, 2023

Will Soniya Bansal be eliminated? We have to wait and watch! The actress-model from Agra started her Bollywood journey with Shakti Kapoor’s film ‘Game 100 Crore Ka.

Apart from this, Soniya has been part of several music videos for T-Series and Zee Music Company, among other labels, one of those is Zindagi Do Roz Ki. She was also a part of ‘Shoorveer’, where she played the role of Rimi Choudhary.

While the elimination gets decided, the couples of Bigg Boss – Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, and an ex-couple, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar are making headlines.

Last Weekend ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan hinting Vicky to listen to his wife. However, the couple seemed to enjoy their fights and little patch-ups more than everyone expected.

The contestants of this season include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. These 17 contestants have been locked in the house. The show’s first episode aired on October 15.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan: Shah Rukh Khan Once Pulled Kajol’s Leg In His Signature ‘Witty’ Manner As She Defended Ajay Devgn’s Absence At His Parties While SRK Mimicked Her, “Tum Log Lafantar Ho, Wo Kaam Par Jaate Hain” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News