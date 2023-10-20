Salman Khan took the world by surprise when he took over as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss. He started hosting Bigg Boss 4 in 2000, and since then, it has been a long journey. Every year, he creates a buzz after his reported remuneration for taking up the host responsibilities goes viral. The same goes for Bigg Boss 17 as well.

It has been reported that the Tiger actor has taken a pay cut this year to host the reality show, charging almost 12 crore per week. This is a minimum increase from what he used to charge for the initial season of the reality show Bigg Boss 4.

Reports suggest that Salman Khan used to charge 5 crore per week for the initial years of being a host to the reality show. However, still going through the highs and lows of the show, the Sultan superstar is about to hit a cumulative of 3000 crore as his remuneration from the show.

Yes, 3000 crore for hosting Bigg Boss! That is Salman Khan’s share of the salary he has earned from the reality show, which has been synonymous with his name. The actor who started hosting Bigg Boss in 2000, with season 4, earned 70 crore for hosting the season, which was won by Shweta Tiwari.

His salary was stagnant for the next two seasons, and the actor took a hike and doubled his fee to host Bigg Boss 7, which was won by Gauahar Khan.

Check out the reported salary Salman Khan was paid for hosting Bigg Boss over the years:

Bigg Boss 4 – 5 Crore Per Week

Total remuneration for the season – 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 5 – 5 Crore Per Week

Total remuneration for the season – 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 6 – 5 Crore Per Week

Total remuneration for the season – 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 7 – 10 Crore Per Week

Total remuneration for the season – 150 Crore

Bigg Boss 8 – 11 Crore Per Week

Total remuneration for the season – 154 Crore

Bigg Boss 9 – 7 – 8 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 120 Crore

Bigg Boss 10 – 10 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 150 Crore

Bigg Boss 11 – 11 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 154 Crore

Bigg Boss 12 – 14 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 210 Crore

Bigg Boss 13 – 31 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 620 Crore

Bigg Boss 14 – 20.5

Total remuneration for the season – 410 Crore

Bigg Boss 15 – 20 – 22 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 350+ Crore

Bigg Boss 16 – 20 Crore

Total remuneration for the season – 300+ Crore

Bigg Boss 17 – 12 Crore

Expected remuneration for the season – 180 Crore

All the numbers have been mere speculations, and none have been verified by Salman Khan or the Colors team ever. But going by the rumored details, the Tiger superstar is all set to complete a cumulative total of 3008 crore as his fee from Bigg Boss over the years. With great stardom comes great remunerations, we guess!

