Netflix is one of the most popular OTT streaming platforms, with various shows and films to entertain you. The subscribers residing in the US, France, and the UK will now have to pay more to sustain their subscriptions as the OTT platform decides to hike the prices of the premium and basic plans. The decision comes when the hit series The Crown’s Season 6 [also the final season] is about to hit the streaming service. Stick to the end of the article to get all the deets.

As per reports, the last hike in plans came in January 2022, and this has been unexpected since the platform was supposed to wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved. But the famous streaming network has already made its move, and the subscribers have no choice but to abide by these prices.

As per Netflix’s Q3 financial report via Collider, the OTT platform to hike the subscription rates in the US, UK, and France on its basic or premium plans, and they will go up from ‘$9.99 to $11.99’ which is around 20.02% hike and ‘$19.99 to $22.99′ stands up to a 15% raise respectively. Besides these, there are two other plans; one is $6.99, an ad-supported plan, and the other is ad-free and costs $15. 49. These two subscriptions’ prices have been kept the same, per the report.

After implementing the password sharing crackdown, Netflix has now hacked off their basic plan and is left with a costlier ad-supported plan and the ad-free standard subscription. This will impact the existing subscribers as they would have to ditch their cheap plans and move to these revised ones. The Q3 report came with a letter explaining the sudden price hike. It read, “While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same – a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.”

In this day and age of entertainment, Netflix offers an array of entertainment with some of the most popular web series streaming on their platform, like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Wednesday, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and much more. They also have been doing great with Korean content as shows like Squid Game, Alice in Borderland, and others have gained massive popularity, bringing in revenue for the streaming platform.

The audiences are currently awaiting the release of The Crown Season 6, which is said to be divided into two parts: the first will be released in November, followed by the second in December.

