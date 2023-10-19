Memoirs have become the new stop for confessions and redemptions in Hollywood. Britney Spears and her memoir The Woman In Me has already made waves, and the world is prepared to grab their copy as soon as the sale goes live. But while it is the pop sensation who has dominated the mainstream headlines with her book, there is also John Stamos, who has returned his memoir titled ‘If You Would Have Told Me’ due next week. Now, what has caught the attention of the world is the fact that Stamos in the book has confessed that he is a survivor of s*xual abuse as a child.

An American actor & musician, John has had many successful roles in his kitty. The actor’s breakthrough role was in ABC’s TV show General Hospital where he played Blackie Parrish. He also has Full House to his credit and multiple films and TV shows that have brought him global recognition. His memoir will now be released on October 24.

While talking about the dark phase of his childhood, John Stamos revealed that he was s*xually abused by his babysitter when he was 10-11 years old. He talks about this chapter in his memoir, and is now elaborating on dealing with this trauma for almost his entire life. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per People, John Stamos said how it took him writing a book to realize that what the babysitter allegedly did was not appropriate. “I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the [survivors]. I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?” He said.

John Stamos, at the time, chose to remain quiet about this incident as he thought, “I think I told myself, like, ‘Ah, it’s girls, man.'” He added, “It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive,” he recalls. “I don’t know, it was not good.”

He was once awarded for his advocacy of abused children. John Stamos first reflected on his dark past while writing the acceptance speech for the same. “I started to write it, and that’s when it really came out. And then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to pack it away again until the right moment,'” he continues. “Otherwise, I’m a phony f—. It’s like, ‘Come on.'”

“I didn’t want the headlines to be that, and I didn’t want the book to be over that,” John Stamos explains. “It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11 [when it happened]. I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings.”

