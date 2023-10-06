Hugh Jackman has decided to write a memoir. Yes, that’s happening for real after his sudden split with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years, which left him devastated. The actor is apparently in the early stages of it and will, of course, speak about his marriage. However, a new report has suggested that instead of making it explosive, Hugh will tell the truth sensitively in order to avoid backlash from fans. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Hugh Jackman has reportedly been deviating his mind from his heartbreak by spending time with close pals. The Hollywood biggie was recently papped with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift to attend an NFL game. Hugh is also busy filming Deadpool 3 with Ryan where he will reprise his iconic Wolverine role.

Speaking of Hugh Jackman’s memoir, according to The Mirror, a PR Strategist, Mentor and the Founder of PR with Perkes, Laura Perkes advised Hugh to “speak from the scar, not from the wound” while penning his memoir. “Celebrities need to walk a fine line when they decide to ‘tell all’ in their autobiographies because for most of their career, they’ve painted a certain picture about themselves that they’re fans have believed to be true,” said Perkes. She added, “This image and reputation will have earnt them major roles in TV and film productions, so while integrity is important, the truth needs to be handled sensitively to avoid backlash from angry fans.”

While further advising Hugh Jackman, Perkes asserted, “Since the pandemic, people are a lot more comfortable being authentic in their vulnerability because we crave genuine connection and relationships more than ever. Where polished and perfect lives were once applauded, ‘realness’ is taking over.”

Perkes also mentioned, “The book writing process will take months, maybe even a year, so Hugh may need to reflect on the end result before the book is officially published.” She added, “He’s duty bound to protect those around him, so while he’s able to be honest with himself, he needs to be mindful that his story isn’t necessarily the full story for everyone involved.”

For the unversed, Hugh and Deborra, at the time of their split shared a joint statement for their fans saying, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

For more Hollywood scoop, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

