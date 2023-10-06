While Taylor Swift’s blooming friendship with Sophie Turner is the talk of the town, netizens on social media can’t stop talking about Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers singer has dated Tay back in the day and recently filed for divorce from ex-wife Sophie, with whom he shares two daughters. On to the series of new events, a fan online accused Joe as a problem as he broke up with Tay on a 27-second long phone call, and Sophie found out about their divorce on social media, and netizens are now reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those who don’t know, Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019, just after the Billboard Music Awards, in the presence of their close friends and family in Las Vegas. The couple will be co-parenting their two kids, and their divorce battle turned out quite nasty online, with fans reacting on social media.

An Instagram page named Taylor Swift Updates shared a screenshot of a fan talking about Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift, and Sophie Turner and read, “Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in an infamous 27 second phone call. Sophie Turner found out about Joe Jonas was divorcing her by reading it about online. Maybe the problem is Joe Jonas.”

Reacting to the post online, a user on Instagram commented, “broke up with demi via text message 🙄”

Another user commented, “I totally agree it’s him his behaviour screams narcissist!”

A third commented, “How can you divorce Sansa?! Ugh.”

A fourth commented, “No doubt about it. Joe is the problem 100%!!”

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are the new BFFs in town and have been enjoying dinner outings together. Recently, Tay attended rumored beau Travis Kelce’s football game, and she was accompanied by Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie.

