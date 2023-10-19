There is so much drama around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, that the focus is more on the controversies around and little on what is in the movie. While we finally have a trailer, there are also a few shocking updates that followed it. The first was, of course, the allegations that Jason Momoa dressed as Johnny Depp to tease Amber Heard and tried getting her fired from the movie. And the next that he is stepping down from Aquaman and will now play Lobo in James Gunn’s DCU. Now DC Legend Kevin Smith has decided to talk about it.

For the unversed, it was recently reported as per the papers obtained by fans from the court documents that have Heard’s therapist’s testimony. It was said that Momoa wanted Heard out of Aquaman 2, and he even came on sets drunk on the sets. Later, it was shunned by Warner Bros, who called Momoa a disciplined professional.

DC legend Kevin Smith, who has curated multiple comics, has now decided to share his opinion about this entire incident. While he has backed Jason Momoa by talking against the allegations, he feels the actor is best suited to play Lobo. Read on to know everything you should know about this interesting update of the day.

As per ComicBook, Kevin Smith was at the Fatman Beyond podcast where he was asked about the reports of Jason Momoa coming to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2 sets drunk and dressed as Johnny Depp to antagonize Amber Heard. Smith said, “I don’t think he just dressed as Johnny Depp. I think he just kind of dresses like Johnny Depp, layers and s–t like that.”

Kevin Smith, talking about the alleged plot of Aquaman 2 added, “I saw, the one thing that I read in the news that I was like, ‘Well, I guess I can understand that,’ was that they were having test screenings and…in the comics, Black Manta killed Aquaman’s son, him and Mera’s baby. That’s a pretty famous comic book storyline, and it sounds like they included a version of that in this movie, where Black Manta kills Aquaman and Mera’s baby, and audiences walked out. They were like ‘f–k this.’ I can get my head around that, if some audience is like, ‘I don’t come to no superhero movie to watch a f–king baby die,’ but the comic book guy in me was like, ‘Well, that’s what they did in the comics. It sounds like they’ve been changing this movie so much. Dude, they’ve had, minimum, two Batmans in this movie. They had Michael Keaton Batman, and they also had Ben Affleck Batman.”

When Kevin Smith was asked about the rumors that Jason Momoa will quit being Aquaman and will play Lobo in Superman: Legacy or in a solo film, he said, “That honestly makes absolute sense. He looks like Lobo.”

