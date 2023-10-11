It seems someone opened a can of worms and forgot to close it. But sadly, the worms are now around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, a movie already surrounded by controversies, and now it only explores the rock bottom. After an unfortunate streak of updates about the movie, barring the trailer, the latest update is even more surprising and not in a good way. It brings back Elon Musk to the Amber Heard story. Yes, you read that right.

For the unversed, Amber’s public battle with former husband, Johnny Depp, is one of the most prominent reasons behind the negativity around Aquaman 2. It was a legal battle two fought last year where Johnny accused Heard of having an extramarital affair with Tesla owner Musk. Now reports also add Jason Momoa to the mix as they say he misbehaved on the sets.

However, seems like there is some more that is taking us back to the Elon Musk -Amber Heard episode, and it has everything to do with Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. As per latest report, Jason Momoa came on the sets drunk and dressed up like Johnny Depp to tease Amber and tried to get her fired. DC is now slamming the same rumors.

Reported by Variety, Johnny Depp fans have probably paid to get the documents submitted at his trial against Amber Heard. As per the testimony submitted by Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, Warner Bros never even considered firing Amber Heard from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom because the reason was Elon Musk. Yes, you read this right. It was Elon who warned the studio.

The report says that Jason Momoa tried to get Amber Heard fired from Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and even tried to mock her by dressing up as Johnny Depp. But one of Elon Musk’s litigators sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if she was not hired for the sequel of the much anticipated Atlantian saga. This led to the studio succumbing to the pressure of one of the wealthiest men on this planet.

Now, DC has slammed these reports and taken Jason Momoa’s side. The statement, as per We Got This Covered, read, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom hits the big screens on December 20, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

