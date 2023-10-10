Johnny Depp’s personal life has always been the talk of the town, becoming a hot topic to discuss. From his previous link-ups to relationships to his marriage to Amber Heard and their scandalous defamation trial case – Depp’s life has been quite colorful. However, the actor, being one of the A-listers of Hollywood, never misses a chance to hit the headlines with something or the other.

While a lot of Depp’s relationships ended in heartbreaks, there were a few that remained as beautiful as they were in the beginning. One of his ex-flames is Sherilyn Fenn, who once recalled their brief romance and revealed how her relationship was with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp often went through a rough patch in his previous relationships. However, Sherilyn Fenn, who was even engaged to Depp, revealed she had no hard feelings towards the actor despite their failed relationship. The couple had dated between 1985 and 1989 for four years, and while the reason behind their split is not clear, the duo’s relationship never turned sour.

In an interview with The Big Issue back in 2017, Sherilyn Fenn mentioned, “He was very sweet. He was my first love. I had found real love. It was with someone who was walking the same path, but even if he wasn’t, the love and the connection was strong enough — cooking meals, hanging out, laughing and crying. … I know him as a human not a movie star.”

Apparently, the Gilmore Girls actress had even defended Johnny Depp in his trial with Amber Heard in a now-deleted tweet. It seems Sherilyn still sees him as her sweet ex-lover and not the monster as painted by the Aquaman actress.

