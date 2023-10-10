The last few bits of the DCEU are struggling more than ever at this moment to be alive between its axing at the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and the disastrous box office run that all the recent projects have been having. Blue Beetle, released weeks back, was the second last movie from the old timeline, and it even opened to some very interesting reviews that praise the idea. It was a movie that established the first Latino superhero, making way for the community to rise. But turns out that has not worked for good, and the Xolo Maridueña starrer has hit the rock bottom.

Starring Xolo as Jaime Reyes, the boy chosen by the Scarab, Blue Beetle was directed by Angel Manuel Soto and also starred Bruna Marquezine, Damian Alcazar and the ensemble. The movie was appreciated by majority of the critics, and even enjoyed a decent opening. But looks like the future wasn’t destined to be so smooth.

As per the latest report, The Flash can now rest in peace after being scrutinized for its Box Office run across the world because Blue Beetle has taken away that mantle from the Ezra Miller starrer, and not for any good. Xolo Maridueña starrer has now become the Lowest-Grossing DCEU movie ever in the history of the Warner Bros wing. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Blue Beetle recently saw its digital premiere, and the movie did find some audience on the streaming, too, but it is now that it has finally ended its theatrical run, it turns out it was abysmally bad because it has been crowned as the lowest-grossing DCEU movie ever as per Comic Book Movie. With a domestic collection of $71.2 Million added to $56.8 from overseas territories, Xolo Maridueña starrer has earned only $128 Million globally.

This puts Blue Beetle, managed way behind The Flash, that was scrutinized for being the worst at a $270 Million global Box Office. Now it all depends on the last DCEU movie, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, whether it manages to be a success or explore the rock bottom even more than Blue Beetle. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

