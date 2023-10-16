James Gunn, even when he moves his chair a little, makes a headline at this point. Ever since he took over the boss position at the DCU with Peter Safran, and later announced Superman: Legacy as his first project as a director after the shuffle, fans have been hooked on what he does next. While there is a lot on his plate as the head of DCU, he is still very dedicated to shaping the movie that will technically be the first live-action project to come out of his tenure. But what if we tell you it will also include the Fortress Of Solitude?

Superman: Legacy, for the unversed, is a part of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods And Monsters and stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The movie, as per reports will reintroduce Clark Kent and will also include many other characters, with even Jason Momoa as Lobo reportedly included.

Now, it was recently when James Gunn and VFX supervisor Stephane Ceretti took off to Norway to do the recce, probably. Now, the latest movie by Ceretti, as he posted a picture of Fortress Of Solitude, has left fans gasping for air as we are finally going to see the landscape in the movie if he hints is right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While the Fortress Of Solitude still posted by Stephane Ceretti was enough to stir excitement, he went on to also post a picture of the Northern Lights, and now fans are convinced that the Fortress Of in Superman: Legacy will be inspired by the Northern lights or will be set against the backdrop of the same. The screenshots of the Instagram stories were shared by a user on X. Commenting on the same a fan wrote, “Fortress of solitude with the northern lights is something I’d never think of but absolutely love the concept of it.”

Another wrote, “Well, now I want a scene of Superman visiting a tiny Norwegian coffee shop to grab a morning cup of Joe on his way south.” Check the still shared by Stephen below and check out the comments section for all the excitement:

James Gunn was in Norway with VFX Supervisor Stephane Ceretti 👀 Could it be the Fortress of Solitude? pic.twitter.com/dE29LfpUVq — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) October 12, 2023

For the unversed, the Fortress Of Solitude is Superman’s secret headquarters. Located in a snowy landscape, it is Clark Kent’s Batcave of sorts. It is also said to hold many exceptional objects and technology from other plays, which Kal-El keeps locked to protect it from falling into the wrong hands.

Superman: Legacy hits the big screen on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Keira Knightley Once Exposed The Dark Reality Of ‘Modeling’ While Comparing It To ‘Prostitution’ & Made A Shocking Claim About Women Making More Money Than Men: “No. 1 Career In The World…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News