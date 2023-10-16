Keira Knightley is one of the most popular A-listers in Hollywood who has shown her versatility through various projects. Be it Pride & Prejudice or Pirates of the Caribbean, Keira has proved her worth as an actress. The actress has often gotten caught in controversy for doing n*de photoshoots, and she was once brutally criticized for featuring in a Chanel advertisement.

However, Keira has always been quite feisty with her answers in her interviews, and apart from her acting skills, the actress is known for her bold personality. Once, she had made shocking claims about modeling. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

In a throwback interview with Stellar Magazine, Keira Knightley talked about her project ‘Misbehaviour’ and said, “I read the script and I naturally totally agreed with the second-wave feminists [protesting] and yet I’ve made most of my money as a model [for Chanel]. I go on red carpets where you’re given marks out of 10 and you have cameras up and down your body. I think that’s the complexity of being a woman in the modern age.”

Explaining how women can make more money as a model than any man and comparing the profession with prostitution, Keira added, “Still the No. 1 career in the world — the only one — where a woman can earn more than a man is modeling. Or prostitution. And that says everything it needs to say to young women,” and continued that we still live in a world, where “the way you look is more important than what you have to say or what you think.”

“It says this is f**king horrible, I’m totally against this and this objectification is awful, and yet it will give me opportunity. I suddenly become visible in a world where I’m invisible, and that has merit and that has value, and I could have a better life afterwards. It’s what we’re all still grappling with,” Keira Knightley concluded.

Keira was last seen in The Aftermath along with Alexander Skarsgård.

Well, what are your thoughts about Keira Knightley’s opinion about modeling and prostitution? Let us know.

