There is a lot going on in the Smith household after Jada Pinkett Smith released her memoir Worthy. While she has already made bombshell revelations about her life in the book, she is also not shying away from talking about her personal life in various interviews. In the latest development, the actress revealed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have secretly separated since 2016. While their marriage is currently on the table, we dug out a throwback interview when Jada revealed how she felt during her wedding, which she did not want.

Will and Jada go back to the 90s as they knew each other long before they fell for one another. While Will was smitten about his future wife’s performance, he went on a set to watch her in action but ended up meeting Sheree Zampino. The two hit it off and got married.

In 1994, Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned for Will Smith’s show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. While she did not get the part, the two hit it off. The MIB star divorced his first wife in 1995 and soon made his relationship with the Matrix actress public. Once, during her show Red Table Talk, Jada opened up about her wedding and revealed why it was a “mess.”.

While Will and Jada were in their dating phase, the actress got pregnant with their son, Jaden Smith. Jada did not want to marry Smith or have a wedding, but it was her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, aka Gammy, who pressured her to tie the knot. As she was three months pregnant at the time of her wedding, she recalled crying while walking down the aisle. Jada Pinkett Smith said, “I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p*ssed.” She added that she “went crying down the freakin’ aisle getting married.”

Calling the wedding “horrible,” Jada added that her mother apologized to her for pressuring her to have a public wedding. Her mother further apologized to her and said, “It was a mess. Jada was sick; she was very unpleasant. I’m sorry I didn’t respect your wishes.”

