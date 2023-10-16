Kanye West has been in the headlines for quite some time now owing to his and his new wife Bianca Censori’s bizarre actions on their European vacation. An old video of the rapper has been going viral on social media, where he could be seen venting out his true feelings about living his life in the Kardashian household. Stick to the end of the article to find more.

For the unversed, Kanye was with Kim Kardashian for over a decade. They dated for about eight years and were married for six years and share four children. Kim and Ye parted ways in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in 2022; within a few months, the rapper married Bianca.

The viral clip we brought you has been posted on Instagram by v1_pics, where Kanye West speaks up about his experience of staying in the Kardashian Land. He vents how frustrating it is to live with Kim Kardashian and fam as they are one of the most influential families in Tinsel Town, where the women are so dominant.

Kanye West then went on to add he got The Mother-In-Law of all mother-in-laws. He also alleged that in that household, everybody looked down upon, even their kids’ nanny. The Yeezy owner added that his family came over one year, but The Kardashian family decided there wasn’t enough room for his family. He added that the men in the family don’t have a say in any of the matters. The netizens seemed to be sympathizing with Ye over his household struggles.

One of the netizens wrote, “The witches have power on people and had it on him.”

Another said, “Someone send this video to Bad Bunny 🐰 before the holidays begin”

Followed by, “Be happy you got out . They turned Bruce into a woman,” “Those women destroyed every man they have come across,” “The poor thing didn’t realize he had married into the Vampira’s lair.”

One of them wrote, “Control freaks are what they are.”

Another said, “Y’all keep saying he’s crazy, but he’s hurt. Kardashian land is real”

And, “That’s awful. All family should have been included.”

Check out the throwback video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evari O’Brian (@v1_pics)

