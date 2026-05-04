The sequel to the 2026 biopic Michael is officially moving forward, with studio updates confirming that Michael 2 is in early development. After the strong box office performance of the first film, the story of pop icon Michael Jackson is set to continue, focusing on the later years of his life. While production is still in the planning stage, new reports suggest a possible filming window and release timeline.

Michael 2 Development Status Confirmed

Michael 2 is officially in early development at Lionsgate. Studio head Adam Fogelson has stated that the chances of the sequel happening are “very high,” showing strong internal confidence in continuing the franchise. Discussions are ongoing around the creative direction, with the team currently shaping the full vision of the film before production begins, he shared, speaking on The Town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

Michael 2 Filming Schedule & Expected Release Timeline

Early reports by Forbes suggest that filming could begin in late 2026 or 2027, depending largely on the availability of director Antoine Fuqua, who is closely attached to the project. If production starts as planned, the film could potentially be released around 2029. However, this timeline is not final and may shift based on scheduling and development progress.

Michael 2 Story: What Will The Sequel Cover?

The first Michael film focused on Michael Jackson’s rise from the Jackson 5 era to his peak global fame in the 1980s. The sequel is expected to cover his later years, expanding the narrative into parts of his life that were not included in the original movie.

‘MICHAEL 2’ is moving forward with meetings for the film taking place shortly. Filming will begin this year or 2027 depending on Antoine Fuqua's schedule. (Source: https://t.co/T55ALeYl8w) pic.twitter.com/xdAa2M7rZR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 30, 2026

According to the Lionsgate update on the podcast, the sequel may focus more on Michael Jackson’s professional achievements and major cultural milestones, rather than revisiting legal controversies. The goal is to expand the story and highlight more of his career beyond the earlier timeline.

Cast Updates & Returning Characters In Michael 2

The original film featured Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, along with a supporting cast including Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Jaafar Jackson has reportedly expressed interest in returning for the sequel, which increases the likelihood of continuity in casting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

Why A Sequel Was Inevitable

The first film, released in 2026, went through several changes during production, including reshoots and story adjustments. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it performed well at the global box office, paving the way for a sequel.

With early development now underway, Michael 2 is shaping up to be a major long-term project for Lionsgate, although fans will likely have to wait several years before it reaches theaters.

Michael Trailer

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