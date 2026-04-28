With Michael, the new biopic about Michael Jackson’s life, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, brings the King of Pop back into global conversation; many fans are once again revisiting the shocking details of his untimely death in 2009.

While the film focuses on Jackson’s rise to superstardom, his tragic final days remain one of the most talked-about chapters of his legacy.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. Just hours before, Jackson had been rehearsing for his highly anticipated This Is It comeback tour at the Staples Center, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times.

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Michael Jackson’s Official Cause Of Death

Murray later told investigators that Jackson fell asleep, but when he briefly left the room, he returned to find the singer unresponsive. Despite CPR efforts from Murray and emergency responders, Jackson could not be revived.

In August 2009, the Los Angeles County Coroner officially ruled Jackson’s death a homicide caused by acute intoxication from propofol and lorazepam.

Jackson reportedly struggled with severe insomnia and was under the care of his personal doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray. According to the BBC, Murray administered multiple sedatives, including Valium, lorazepam, and midazolam, in an attempt to help Jackson sleep. When those medications failed, Jackson reportedly requested propofol, a surgical anesthetic he referred to as “milk.” Murray eventually gave him a dose of propofol mixed with lidocaine, as per NPR.

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Who Was Convicted In Michael Jackson’s Death Case?

Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2010. Prosecutors argued that Murray acted with extreme negligence by administering dangerous drugs outside a proper medical setting. In 2011, Murray was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison, though he served less than two years. His medical licenses were suspended following the conviction.

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Michael Jackson’s Death: Impact On Fans Worldwide

Michael Jackson’s death sent shockwaves around the world, marking the end of one of music’s most influential careers. More than a decade later, his life, music, and tragic passing continue to captivate audiences worldwide, as his film Michael continues to win hearts and keep the legend alive.

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