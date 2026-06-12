Michael has not given up on beating The Passion of the Christ to become the all-time highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office. It is expected to achieve that eventually! In its quest for that milestone, the film is surpassing multiple franchise blockbusters. It is now less than $1 million away from beating the domestic haul of the second-highest-grossing Guardians of the Galaxy movie in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the North American box office

It remains above the $1 million mark in the dailies at the North American box office. It is now matching The Passion of the Christ’s 48-day streak record for biopics at the North American box office. The Michael Jackson biopic collected a solid $1 million on its 7th Wednesday domestically. It is the 20th film in history to still earn over $1 million at this point, with just a 33% decline from last Wednesday. The music biopic has hit the $357.8 million cume in North America.

Set to surpass Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at the North American box office

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the third and final installment in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It was released in 2023 and was the only successful MCU release of that year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collected $358.9 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It is also the all-time #73 highest-grossing movie in North America. Michael was less than $1 million away from surpassing it domestically on Wednesday. But it has surely surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on Thursday.

It had grossed $845.6 million worldwide during its run. Since the Antoine Fuqua-helmed music biopic has already hit the $900 million worldwide milestone, it has beaten the MCU movie’s global haul. This definitely shows the power of Michael Jackson and what an absolute legend he was and still is.

More about Michael

The Michael Jackson biopic is tracking to gross between $370 million and $380 million domestically. Globally, it is still expected to hit $1 billion. The film is now available to rent and purchase on digital platforms. This might affect the movies’ box-office performance. Michael was released on April 24.

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