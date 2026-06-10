Michael is still surprising distributors and the industry with its amazing box-office performance. It has surpassed the domestic haul of Superman to achieve an interesting feat, and with that strong daily, the music biopic has also crossed a major global milestone. It is the second music biopic in Hollywood history to cross this mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the box office in North America so far?

The Jaafar Jackson starrer beats Superman and matches Barbie’s 46-day streak as the 4th longest streak above $1 million daily post-COVID at the North American box office. It collected $1 million on its 7th Monday at the domestic box office, ranking as the 8th-largest 7th Monday of all time. The domestic total for the film has reached $355.3 million. It has beaten last year’s summer hit, Superman, with $354.2 million, ranking as the 76th-highest-grossing movie of all time at the North American box office.

Crosses the $900 million milestone worldwide

According to Deadline‘s latest report, the Antoine Fuqua-starrer music biopic has crossed the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It has been reported that Michael grossed well over $544.8 million at the international box office. Adding that to its $355.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has now reached an estimated $900.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $355.3 million

International – $544.8 million

Worldwide – $900.1 million

What does this mean for the film?

It is a major milestone achieved by the film worldwide. Michael is the second musical biopic in Hollywood history to cross the $900 million global milestone. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is now around $11 million away from surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $911 million global total as the all-time highest-grossing music biopic. It might also beat Oppenheimer as the all-time biggest biopic ever. Domestically, it is on track to beat The Passion of the Christ to become the all-time biggest biopic at the domestic box office. It might achieve this worldwide as well.

It is also Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael was released on April 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: The Theatrical Profit It Needs To Earn To Surpass The Last 5 MCU Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News