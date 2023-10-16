Selena Gomez has gained worldwide popularity for her absolute hit songs, but that’s not all for what she is known for. Her fashion sense and style statements have always been a ‘hot’ topic to discuss. And today, we have brought one of her throwback looks, where she hit the perfect s*xometer score and mesmerized us with her charming beauty.

Sel’s personal life has always been the talk of the town. Be it her dating life with Justin Bieber, her break up with the Baby singer, or her numerous link-ups with other celebs, she has always been in the news. But her unique fashion sense never missed a chance to make it big on the headlines.

While scrolling through my Instagram feed, when I came across this gorgeous fit of hers, I knew I had to decode her look as I couldn’t ‘Calm Down‘!

Back in 2015, when Selena Gomez had appeared on Jimmy Fallon‘s show, she had flooded the internet with her bold black dress, looking all glammed up. For the talk show, the songstress opted for a stunning black gown that came with thigh-baring detailing and a plunging neckline through which she flaunted her assets like a diva. She paired the outfit with a black blazer and gorgeous gold detailing pump heels.

But that’s not what caught our eyes. It was her popping red lipstick and the veiled fascinator that made her look more mysteriously ‘fascinating.’

Check out the pictures shared by one of her fan pages ‘archivesofgomez’ on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @archiveofgomez

Selena Gomez completed her look with a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, winged liner, and Taylor Swift-inspired red lips. She teamed up with a pair of statement studs and a few rings but kept her neck jewelry free to maintain the focus on her deep-V neckline. Sel opted for soft curls for her hair and left it open.

Woof, such a charismatic look. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts about Selena Gomez’s fashion affair? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In A Gorgeous Beige Corsetry Dress With A Plunging Neckline, Flaunting Her Busts & Serving Her Queen-Like Vibes, Leaving Us To Wonder If She’s For Real!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News