Salman Khan Starrer Sultan Clocks Seven Years! Singer Papon Talks About The Music, Says "I'm Truly Grateful For The Love & Support That Bulleya Has Received..."

The Salman Khan-starrer sports-drama film ‘Sultan’ clocked seven years of its release on Thursday. As much as the film connected with the audience at large, it also boasted of an amazing soundtrack.

Papon, who sang ‘Bulleya’ from the film, has shared that the song’s original version was quite different compared to the final output.

Celebrating seven years of the song, Papon said, “I am truly grateful for the love and support that Bulleya has received over the past years. I would like to mention Vishal Shekhar, who composed the track and Irshad Kamil, who wrote the beautiful lyrics. It was interesting how they approached the song for me.”

Papon shared that the composers had a very different perspective towards the song. He recollected that while he was singing the song, Vishal and Shekhar took a break and had a conversation with him.

“They said, ‘Bro, let’s just think about it.’ They were considering the song in a different way, perhaps a higher pitch. When they returned to me and I asked if they are okay? Is this working?’ They said, ‘This is sounding like gold,’ and I vividly remember Vishal’s words. This song holds a special place in all our lives wherever we go now, and I am really happy to be the voice behind this song,” Papon added.

Sultan was a sports drama film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in in lead roles.

‘Bulleya’ is a melodious fusion of Sufi and contemporary music, beautifully blending traditional sounds with modern arrangements.

