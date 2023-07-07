Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood and happens to be Saif Ali Khan’s son, with his first wife, Amrita Singh. He’s Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother, and we often see a glimpse of the sibling duo on social media. The duo appeared at the Mumbai airport yesterday simultaneously with Ibrahim’s alleged girlfriend, Palak Tiwari, and netizens are now reacting to their video online. Scroll below to watch their video.

Ibrahim and Palak have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and have been spotted together a couple of times in the city. The two haven’t officially confirmed their alleged romance, but fans are pretty convinced that they’re dating.

Now talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s recent spotting, he looked dapper in casuals as he appeared at the Mumbai airport with his sister Sara Ali Khan. The sibling duo looked stylish and donned printed attires as they smiled at the paparazzi.

Celebrity Paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared Ibrahim, and Sara’s video simultaneously with Palak Tiwari’s, and netizens can’t keep their calm and are reacting to the video on social media; take a look:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sara se jyada palak iski real sis lagti he, shakal 100% milti he 😂”

Another user commented, “Damn! Ye hi ladki mili thi Ibrahim ko?”

A third user commented, “Chalak maa ki chalak beti bada bakra fhasali to become nawab ghar ki bahu Shilpa Shetty part too😂”

What do you think about netizens trolling Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari for their latest airport appearance? Tell us in the space below.

