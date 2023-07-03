Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 31: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Approaches 85 Crores After 5th Weekend

It’s 84.66 crores now for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film had crossed the 80 crores mark last week, and it needed to bring in at least decent numbers in the weekend that followed so that the 85 crores milestone could be accomplished by Sunday/Monday. For that, it needed to have Friday collections of over 50 lakhs and close to 1 crore being hit on Sunday.

Well, all of this happened indeed, and now the film is further consolidating its hit status. Yes, the shows of the film have been reduced this week, not just due to SatyaPrem Ki Katha but also regional releases in Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat, all of which are seeing a sudden surge in footfalls. One would have thought that the competition is going to be only from Bollywood releases but other films have joined the party as well.

For the industry as a whole, this is a good sign indeed, as more successes set the stage for many more movies to be made. Now it would be very exciting to see if Zara Hatke Zara Bachke eventually closes near the 90 crores mark before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrives on 28th July.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

