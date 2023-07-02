SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Starrer Shows Healthy Gains On Sunday, Nears 40 Crore Mark!

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunited for SatyaPrem Ki Katha after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released last year. And it seems that it will be another winner on the cards. Here’s how much the film is earning on its day 4, i.e. the first Sunday!

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romance drama opened to positive reviews from all across. As a result, the film witnessed healthy growth after an expected drop on Friday. Now, after getting into a double-digit score yesterday, another healthy jump has been recorded today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is earning in the range of 12-12.80 crores on day 4 and it’s a healthy growth over yesterday, the film earned 10.10 crores. The total at the Indian box office now stands at 38.35-39.15 crores. The number could have been a bit higher but as we all know, almost every film, whether it’s successful or not, faces the Sunday curse during the night shows as people don’t step out in big numbers due to working Monday.

After a healthy opening weekend, SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s real test begins tomorrow as it will decide the fate of the film. Considering the positive word-of-mouth, the numbers are expected to be on the decent side, but still, it’s hard to predict due to the unpredictability of the box office in the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and others.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office: Kiara Advani Continues Her Consistent Run, Has Another Good Weekend To Her Name After JugJugg Jeeyo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News