Advertisement

Kiara Advani is fast making her place amongst one of the most consistent actresses around. After playing a small part in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a major box office success, there was a pause of sorts in her Bollywood journey. However, post Kabir Singh it has been a very different journey for her. She has been delivering successes in quick succession, and that’s also reflected in the consistently good openings that her films have been taking.

This is how the opening weekend/first three days numbers of some of the biggest Kiara Advani films look like:

Kabir Singh – 70.83 crores

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story – 66 crores

Good Newwz – 64.99 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 36.93 crores

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 26.35 crores

Advertisement

As can be seen, she has been breaching the 25 crores mark without fail, and while Indoo Ki Jawaani, which was released during the pandemic and was actually more of an OTT movie, is her only one not to do well theatrically, the rest of the films have been good successes. Kabir Singh and Good Newwz had entered the 200 Crore Club, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came close to doing that, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story hit a big century, and then JugJugg Jeeyo fell just short.

Now it has to be seen where does SatyaPrem Ki Katha eventually end up since the big Sunday is still ahead of it, and that will help it take the lead. Kiara has been finding good appreciation with each of her films, and with a difficult part that she has portrayed in her recent release, her stocks are anyways going to go higher.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie & Oppenheimer Box Office Prediction (Worldwide): Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Starrer Dominates Christopher Nolan’s Thriller With As High As $100 Million Weekend Debut!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News