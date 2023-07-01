New release SatyaPrem Ali Katha has arrived and is doing well too but holdover release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke isn’t giving up as yet. After collecting 9.54 crores in the third week and then 9.99 crores in the fourth week, the film is now aiming to bring in at least 5 crores in the fifth week as well. Yes, the film did go through a bit of an expected dip on Friday, but it was minimal. It still has certain screens and shows allocated to it and that should ensure a good jump all over again today and tomorrow.

On Thursday, the film had collected 72 lakhs and now on Friday, the film has seen 63 lakhs more coming in. The need of the hour was for the film to amass at least 50 lakhs and thankfully that has happened now, which means there are good chances of some sort of push coming in now. Last week, the film had almost doubled from Friday (1.35 crores) to Saturday (2.25 crores) and though that won’t be the case this week again, at least 50% jump is still on the cards which means it will come quite close to 1 crore mark today.

Once that happens, then the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer can expect to have that one final ‘1 crore+’ hurrah of its lifetime on Sunday as well before settling down with scores in lakhs with every passing day. Currently standing at 83.16 crores, it would easily cross 85 crores mark this weekend itself before collections settle down to lower levels from Monday onwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

