SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have returned to spell their magic on the big screen once again. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and others in pivotal roles. After opening above expectations, the film is garnering all the love coming their way.

The film revolves around Sattu and Katha, a couple stuck in a troubled marriage. The film has received mixed to positive responses from the audience, and critics are lauding Kartik and Kiara’s acting chops. Cine goers have been calling it a breath of fresh air amid the box office failure of the latest released film, including Adipurush.

As per the early trends, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has witnessed an expected drop owing to working Friday in its numbers. According to the latest media reports, the Kartik Aaryan-led has collected 7-8 crore. With the latest numbers, the total collections now stand at 16.25-17.25. The love saga opened to 9.25 crore at the Indian box office.

With its Day 1 collection, SatyaPrem Ki Katha broke several records for the lead actors. The film has become not only Kiara Advani’s biggest opener but also Kartik Aaryan’s third biggest opener with Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 being on top.

The film was released ahead of an extended weekend, i.e., on the occasion of Eid Ul-Adah which was celebrated yesterday, June 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

