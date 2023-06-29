Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s next film SatyaPrem Ki Katha is all set to open at the theatres. While the box office expectations from the film would depend on word of mouth, it has got great early reviews keeping the excitement and expectations at an all-time high more so because Bollywood has not delivered a great musical hit for a long time.

The last true blue musical Bollywood saw was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil post which had a long dry spell. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy could be considered a Musical hit if Bollywood buffs would have been enjoying rap for a long time. But since the Ranveer Singh film was an introduction of sorts to the rap culture, it can’t be considered a musical, Other musical films which tried but couldn’t turn into ‘musical hits’ were Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Both of them could not push their box office numbers because of a great album.

Even Kartik Aaryan’s claim to fame as a Box Office superstar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, had a great album, but it cannot be considered as a true blue musical film. His next, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has been introduced as a musical love story since its introduction. So it would be interesting to see how the film would fare at the Box Office.

While doing some research about musical hits and blockbusters of Bollywood, we came across a very rare but fun Box Office trivia. The first sound film of India was also the first musical film of Bollywood, in fact India. It was in 1931 when Ardeshir Irani made the film on a reported budget of around Rs 40,000, according to various sources. Hindustan Times quotes the number as Rs 50,000. Alam Ara was the first musical film that had seven songs.

Starring Prithviraj Kapoor and Zubeida in lead roles, the film collected 29 lakhs at the Box Office. Can you guess how much profit the film made? Well, according to our calculation, it was a whopping 7150% profit! In true sense, Bollywood delivered its first musical blockbuster, with its first sound film in the year 1931 itself! Even for fun’s sake, if we believe that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha can match this record, it would be a dream to talk about such great numbers!

If SatyaPrem Ki Katha, even aims to match Alam Ara’s number at the Box Office, it needs to earn around 4000 crores to do so. The film has been made on a reported budget of 60 crores! So to target Alam Ara’s 7150% profit, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani’s film needs to earn not crores but thousands! An absolutely impossible but fun assumption! We hope you enjoyed this little trivia!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

