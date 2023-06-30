After bringing in 9.54 crores in week 3, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had an even better week 4 as close to 9.75 crores came in. This was made possible with Adipurush not being a force in the second week and then 1920: Horrors of the Heart collecting better but still not running away with the collections, hence resulting in all three films actually doing pretty similar business. For the Laxman Utekar directed film, though all these numbers turned out to be a huge added bonus.

On Thursday, the film was impacted by new release SatyaPrem Ki Katha but then the partial holiday of Eid meant that it was still in the reckoning. On Wednesday, the film had collected 0.80 crores and then on Thursday, it did have fair collections with 0.72 crore more coming in. The film will have a dip today as well but then pick up again on Saturday and Sunday to aim for that one final encounter with the 1 crore mark.

Currently, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stands at 82.53 crores and it would be aiming to go past the 85 crores mark by the close of the fifth weekend. The appreciation and success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha also means that the best-case scenario for this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer would be around 90 crores, which would still be very good indeed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

