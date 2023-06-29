SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani's Rom-Com Opens Better Than Expected, Positive Word-Of-Mouth To Push For A Healthy Weekend!

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha is out in theatres and has got a 4-day extended opening weekend. Today, the film released on the occasion of Bakra Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi, which proved to be an impetus as the day 1 collection is heading to be much better than the expected start. Let’s check out the early trends to see how the rom-com has opened at the Indian box office!

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film marks the reunion of Kartik and Kiara after the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from the leading duo, it also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania and others in key roles. Speaking about the viewers’ feedback, the film has opened to positive responses from critics, and even word-of-mouth has been highly positive.

Till a couple of days back, SatyaPrem Ki Katha was expected to open on the lines of Shehzada (6.50 crores). Surprisingly, the film has taken a much better start as day 1 early trends suggest a collection of 8.30-9 crores at the Indian box office. The start could have been a bit lower, but positive feedback and a partial holiday factor have worked in favour and attracted good footfalls through walk-ins.

Tomorrow, being a regular day, SatyaPrem Ki Katha might see a slight dip in the collection, only to see a rise on Saturday and Sunday. All in all, the rom-com is all set for a healthy opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

