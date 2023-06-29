Star cast: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania & others

Director: Sameer Vidwans

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia & Kishor Arora

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

It’s good to see Bollywood bringing out light-hearted rom-coms one after another as we have seen too much of action and massy stuff in recent times. After Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turned out to be a box office winner in a surprising manner, this one too, has good hopes pinned on it. The pair of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan delivered a blockbuster hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, and even this one looked quite entertaining from its promo.

However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a sequel factor attached to it, and that grabbed a lot of limelight. Here, it’s a fresh film! But yes, the film has its strong point, with its music hitting the right chords. It surprised me that the promotions weren’t as aggressive as we saw during Kartik Aaryan’s recent films. Maybe that could be a strategic move by the makers, but that did impact the film’s potential to take a much better start than it would take today.

Overall, SatyaPrem Ki Katha gives an impression of a good fit for mid-range successes, the category which Zara Hatke Zara Bachke rebooted.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As we reported earlier, the film paced up in the last few hours and put out decent advance booking for the opening day. Adding to that is Bakra Eid’s partial holiday benefit. Even though not a start like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14.11 crores), this rom-com is definitely heading for a decent start by taking well over Kartik’s last release, Shehzada (6.50 crores). Some encouraging reports even point to a double-digit start, as after a slow morning start, the occupancy shows healthy jumps in evening and night shows.

Talking about positives, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is receiving favourable reviews from all corners. For those who don’t believe in reviewers- word-of-mouth is strong even among the ticket-paying audience. It ensures that the film will definitely grow over the 4-day extended weekend, and as there’s no competition in theatres till Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (releasing on 28th July), this Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer has a huge open space to perform. Considering the subject, the film mainly caters to A and B centres and it will receive good support from the audience there.

Coming to negatives, the film belongs to the romantic comedy genre, which was termed as ‘dead’ by many. But all thanks to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the genre seems to be getting back in the game. It’s true though that rom-coms usually don’t turn out to be huge box office grossers, just like big-screen spectacles or out-and-out expensive massy affairs. So, the film will need to figure it out within its targeted audience base.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a box office winner, with the majority of things working in its favour. Last year, the duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani delivered a blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 during the time when Bollywood was in crisis and this time too, they are back with another winner after a major letdown by Adipurush.

In the lifetime run, the film is expected to earn 95-115 crores at the Indian box office.

