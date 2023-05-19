Star cast: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Jason Statham & others

Director: Louis Leterrier

Producers: Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum & Samantha Vincent

Fast X Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Fast & Furious is quite a popular franchise in India and most of the instalments have done well here. Ever since the trailer was dropped, there has been excitement among action-movie lovers. Actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena and Jason Momoa too are known faces and there’s definitely an attraction factor attached to them. The makers played a smart game by opening the advance booking months ago, and it helped in creating a positive pre-release perception as the response was good.

In the recent past, action entertainers have worked well at the box office, and this one too, garnered attention. As a result, pre-sales were good, setting a platform to strike big on the scoreboard. As predicted by many, the film was about to take a double-digit start, eventually making way for an entry into the 100 crore club. In short, it seemed to be a contender to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India in 2023.

Fast X Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Fast X has taken a good start in India by raking in an estimated collection of 12 crores* yesterday. This is that one film that won’t be impacted so much by what critics have to say. And that’s why, despite mixed reviews, the advance bookings over the weekend show a positive trend.

Speaking about the positives, action lovers have given a thumbs up to the latest Fast saga so far. In multiplexes, the film will enjoy the benefit of blockbuster pricing of premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, eventually adding more weightage to the box office total. Being a mass entertainer of a popular franchise, the film has its takers in B and C centres too. There’s an open run for this big-screen entertainer as there’s no big film until Adipurush arrives on 16th June.

Now coming to the negatives, the film belongs to a genre which often witnesses a downfall during weekdays. So, all heavy lifting needs to be done during the opening weekend. Also, there’s a restricted audience base for such movies, which are out-and-out action entertainers.

Fast X Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Fast X will work with action lovers and earn most of its collection during the opening weekend and is all set to become the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2023 at the Indian box office (as compared to films that have been released so far). A success story in the making, the film is expected to earn between 85-100 crores.

