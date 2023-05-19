The weekdays stayed on to be stable for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71, as a result of which the film managed to have a respectable Week One at the box office. In its opening weekend the film had managed a score of over 7 crores and then the weekdays too hovered over 1 crore mark right from Monday to Wednesday, which demonstrates stability, albeit on the lower side.

On Thursday, the film did take an expected dip due to the release of Fast X, which was the best performing film across the country, hence going past even The Kerala Story which has been creating huge waves.

In the midst of this, IB 71 did keep the footfalls coming to some extent and the collections stood at 0.80 crores*. The numbers may just be similar today as well, though tomorrow and day after they will grow again. While 1 crore mark will certainly be crossed tomorrow, it has to be seen that how much closer to 2 crores does the Sankalp directed spy drama come on Sunday.

Currently, the IB 71 stands at 11.23 crores* and the target that it’s chasing is 20 crores lifetime. It’s going to be difficult but if somehow there is growth evidenced over the weekend (despite two other major films in the running), then it has a shot at reaching there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

