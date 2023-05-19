Hollywood release Fast X had a good opening at the box office as 12 crores* came in. It was predicted in this column that the film would open in 10-12 crores and that’s the kind of a start that the film has seen.

As an entertainer too, the film is far better than the 9th instalment which was a disappointment. Hence to go one up over that by a distance (though that one has released during COVID so the collections were as it is impacted), it’s a good achievement. Generally, on Thursdays there are mainly paid previews for Hollywood films but this one has seen a full fledged release across all formats and hence the collections are quite notable as well.

Fast X should hang around the same levels today and then see an increase in footfalls tomorrow and day after. There is The Kerala Story running in as well which means this would be yet another weekend when over 75 crores will comfortably come in, hence resulting in some good celebrations for the exhibition and distribution circles.

It had seemed that May would be rather dull but now there would be continued footfalls right till the end of month. Then in June there is Adipurush releasing first and then Satyaprem Ki Katha as well, which means audiences would continue to throng theatres this summer, hence keeping the momentum going.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

