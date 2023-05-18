Tuesday was the first day since the opening day that The Kerala Story didn’t have a double-digit score. Still, it stayed quite close to that with 9.65 crores coming in and now the trend has continued well into Wednesday as well with 8.03 crores been collected. To continue to have numbers so high on the weekdays of the second week as well is truly amazing as majority of films were not able to score as much in their first week even during pre-pandemic.

The Adah Sharma starrer is not dropping much from the second Friday number of 12.35 crores and when majority of films fall by 40%-50% on Mondays, this one is keeping its stranglehold right till the end of week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today though The Kerala Story may take a bit of a dip and get into that 6-7 crores zone since Fast X has seen a very big release. That would certainly divert audience attention. However if The Kerala Story still manages to hold on to its numbers, then it would be truly remarkable.

So far, the film has collected 164.65 crores and would be just a bit short of the 175 crores mark before the close of the second week. However, it will enter the 200 Crore Club before the close of the third weekend and maintain its all-time blockbuster run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma Starrer Emerges As Bollywood’s Highest-Grossing Female-Centric Film In Only 10 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News