Fast X has arrived today in theatres and it’s a huge release across the globe. Especially in India, the franchise has a very good fan following and there are consistent footfalls each time around. Moreover, action as a genre is quite popular in the country and hence a majority of Hollywood outings that promise adrenaline-pumping action, especially the kind that involves car chases and other road stunts, turn out to be good successes at the box office.

It’s going to be no different for this ensemble affair led by Vin Diesel either, which is seeing one of the biggest releases for this franchise that has graduated to an astonishing 10th instalment now. The film’s trailer promises loads of gravity-defying action all over again. The most remarkable thing is that beyond just unveiling the trailer, nothing else has been done around the marketing and promotion and still, it’s red hot in the distribution and exhibition circles. No wonder it has been released extensively on all premium formats like 3D, IMAX and 4DX.

With audiences getting back to the habit of stepping into theatres with The Kerala Story, the momentum is only going to continue with Fast X. The film has released today on Thursday but still, a double-digit score is on the cards, with collections expected to get into that 10-12 crores zone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

