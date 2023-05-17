The Kerala Story Box Office: It's An Unstoppable Force, Rakes In Solid Returns Of Over 400%

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, continues to enjoy its glorious run at the Indian box office. It has busted all the myths by putting on some amazing numbers. Now, in the latest development, the film has raked in returns of over 400% and below is all you need to know!

Upon its release, TKS did face some controversies and even now, it is facing mixed opinions over its narrative. However, speaking about pure business, the film is a real deal and is all set to enter the 200-crore club very soon in India. But before that happens, the Adah Sharma starrer has already made huge profits.

Made at a reported cost of 30 crores, The Kerala Story has earned 156.69 crores nett at the Indian box office. If the budget is subtracted from the total collection, the film has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 126.69 crores. In percentage, it equals a whopping profit of 422.3%. That’s crazy!

With such profits and collection, The Kerala Story has already achieved a lot and there’s nothing to prove. Still, the film has a lot of fuel left in it and in the coming days, we will witness several benchmarks getting crossed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

