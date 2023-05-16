Fast X Box Office: The latest installment in the electrifying Fast franchise, is set to hit the big screens this Thursday on May 18th, and fans can’t wait to witness Dominic (Vin Diesel) in action. From heart-stopping chase scenes to adrenaline-fueled stunts, Fast X promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The advance ticket sales serve as a testament to the buzz Fast X has generated, with over 1 Lakh tickets already sold in advance at PVR and INOX cinemas across the country for the first weekend.

To enhance the cinematic experience for moviegoers, the film will be released in multiple formats such as IMAX, ScreenX, 4DX, MX4D, ICE, P[XL], BigPix, ONYX and Drive-In. Each format offers a unique experience while ensuring immersive and crystal-clear visuals.

Talking about the box office expectations and sales, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO at PVR INOX Ltd. commented, “FastX lives up to its name not only in its action-packed storyline but also in its record-breaking ticket sales. Even before its release, the film has already stormed the box office, selling over a lakh of tickets at PVR and INOX for the first weekend. And the excitement is only building up as we anticipate the numbers to skyrocket upon its release.

FastX takes viewers on a heart-pounding chase like no other, offering a range of mesmerizing movie formats with cutting-edge visuals that guarantee an immersive experience. With such overwhelming advance ticket sales, there’s no doubt that FastX will conquer the box office and become the ultimate blockbuster sensation.”

Directed by Leterrier, FastX showcases a star-studded ensemble of Hollywood’s finest artists, including Vin Diesel, who also serves as a co-producer, alongside Jason Momoa, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, and more. Serving as a sequel to F9 and the penultimate chapter in the epic Fast & Furious trilogy, FastX marks the eleventh installment in this iconic franchise. Produced and distributed by Universal Pictures, this film is set to deliver a thrilling and action-packed experience like no other.

