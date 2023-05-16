While there are too many things to discuss about Hollywood at this point, with a massive film festival unfolding from today, we cannot take our eyes off whatever is happening in the Kardashian-Jenner realm. There is a Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian feud unraveling, the world is more interested in the new love birds in town, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. The two have taken over all the mainstream headlines ever since it was rumoured that two are a thing. Now making news is the reaction to it by ex-Travis Scott.

If you are unaware, Kylie and Travis shared a very happy relationship in the past. The two were the IT couple of the town in their happy days. They share two children Stormi (5) and Aire (2) together. But circumstances led to their separation, and they now co-parent the babies, who themselves are internet sensations.

Amid all this, the reports of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating have reached the ex-beau Travis Scott who isn’t exactly thrilled about this. The latest report talks about his reaction to the entire scene, and below is all you need to know about this interesting update of the day.

As per a Hollywood Life report, a source close to the scene has claimed that Travis Scott isn’t in sync with the fact that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating. The sources said that, “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on.” The report further claims that even with disapproval, Travis will continue co-parenting their children with Jenner.

There is no direct confirmation to the news. However Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are in the adolescent stage of their relationship and the world is hooked to their every movement. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

