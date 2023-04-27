While Kim Kardashian has been making the headlines recently for different reasons, today it’s her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian making the news. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sibling – who had an unofficial wedding with drummer Travis Barker on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, followed by an official one on May 15 in Santa Barbara, California and then a religious one in May in Portofino, Italy, recently shared a series of images and videos of the special moments.

The post – shared with a lengthy note, begins with a video of Kourtney straddling her husband, Travis, in a passionate video. While joined clinging to the drummer, dressed in a black corseted mini dress with semi-sheer lace detailing and matching suspenders, the reality star is also seen kissing him on his tattooed head. In the clip, she can be seen. In the clip, the duo are seen wearing matching his and hers, Mr and Mrs Barker, and her legs wrapped tightly around his waist.

The other pictures on Kourtney Kardashian’s post include other scenes from their big days – including the illustrations of Sacred Hearts on plates, pyjamas, invites and glasses designed by Dr Woo. Read on to know what she wrote and the comments netizens dropped on her post.

Sharing pictures and videos from her intimate wedding with Travis Barker and announcing the Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part, Kourtney Kardashian captioned it, “Because we had such a small, intimate wedding, when doing our wedding invitations, we wanted simple and cool with a touch of fairytale and Travis said we have to have @_dr_woo_ write them out for us. We sent him old prayer cards as inspiration, and the artwork really turned out so beautifully.”

Kourtney continued, “Once we saw them, we knew we had to ask him to hand paint Mr. and Mrs. Barker on the back of our white motorcycle jackets for us to wear at our wedding reception late night since weather drops on perfect Italian nights in May.” While her post was filled with much thanks to Baccarat and Docta Woo, she concluded it by adding, “I really just wanted to share some of the small details that went into our very small wedding that meant so much to us and pass along the idea to any of you who may be planning a wedding that having someone special to you creating the art and then being able to use that in other meaningful ways. Spreading lots of love today!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Clapping back at one who commented, “You had a small intimate wedding??? Hulu was there…” Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “They were not there. All of the footage shared was from our personal footage, lots shot on iPhone. I did it my way.”

In response to another follower’s “Where is the Modesty?? You can love a person but be modest by respecting the people around,” Kourtney decided to take the higher ground. She commented, “Dance like no one is watching.”

Other comments on Kourtney Kardashian’s post included netizens trolling her, saying, “Are you kidding me? The girl who cried I’ve never wanted to be on reality tv is now making her own show? You can’t make this shit up.”

Another added, “I love their love! I love they don’t hide it but embrace it with all there PDA!”

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian’s post? Let us know in the comments.

