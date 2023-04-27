Tom Hiddleston is one of the most charming and charismatic actors in Hollywood. It’s quite ironic because he plays a popular anti-hero character, Loki, in one of the most famous movie franchises, Avengers. But nobody can deny that the handsome actor has a magnetic pull on women, and his personal life is proof of it. He has dated quite a few popular celebrities in Hollywood, and the internet thinks he’s similar to Ranbir Kapoor in some ways.

Tom has been linked to several celebrities in the past, including Taylor Swift, Elizabeth Olsen and Jessica Chastain. Most of the stars have never confirmed their rumoured relationships and dismissed the claims. However, the actor has been associated with actresses nevertheless, just like how Ranbir has often been linked to many Bollywood celebrities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor allegedly dated Avantika Malik, Sonam Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Katrina Kaif and Angela Johnsson. The rumoured couples never confirmed their relationship. His affair with Deepika Padukone was well-known, and the actress even accused the actor of cheating on her on Koffee With Karan. The actor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in 2022 and has an adorable daughter, Raha. Tom Hiddleston, on the other hand, as per US Magazine, was linked to Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Chastain, Susannah Fielding and Taylor Swift. While some of them confirmed their relationships, some called the rumours baseless. The Night Manager actor is engaged to Zawe Ashton, and they have a child together.

The long list of rumoured relationships has got the netizens talking, and they think Tom Hiddleston is Hollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor. An Instagram page called _men_ofculture shared a montage video of the Avengers actor with his on-screen co-stars and off-screen rumoured flames with Ranbir’s song, Bachna Ae Hasino, in the background.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men Of Culture (@_men_ofculture)

In the video, we can see Tom with Elizabeth Olsen from the movie I Saw The Light and with Brie Larson from the film, Kong: Skull Island. He could also be seen with Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Tilda Swinton.

Here’s what the netizens had to say about Hiddleston charm –

One wrote, “Bhaii ranbir is temporary but Tom is permanent 😭✨❤️”

Another said, “Actually yk what…. Ranbir is the Tom Hiddleston of Bollywood❤️🔥”

A user added, “God is god 😂”

The last one wrote, “Bachna ye hasino Loki aagya😂”

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Almost Replaced Zendaya’s Rival Timothee Chalamet Taking Home $9 Million In Wonka, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News