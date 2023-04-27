There’s a constant undertone of rivalry between Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet, according to the audience’s point of view. However, it’s not always like that. Timothee is now currently leading every other headline as he is all set to be seen as Willy Wonka from the musical drama Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which his massive fanbase is highly anticipating. But did you know before Timothee, it was Tom Holland who was in the race to be Wonka for the film? Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read more!

Timothee became an overnight sensation for his performance in Call Me By Your Name, and since then, he has been a part of many prestigious projects and proved his worth as an actor. He was last seen in Dune along with Zendaya (Tom’s girlfriend).

Playing Willy Wonka from the musical fantasy drama is a dream for every actor, and often reports surfaced naming Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover, and Ezra Miller since 2016. But it was Spider-Man fame Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet who were the front runners to take up the role of Willy Wonka.

As per a report in Fandomwire, it’s stated that Tom Holland was on the verge of taking up the role of Willy Wonka but Zendaya’s rival Timothee Chalamet won the part at the end. While it’s not clear why Tom lost the role, it seems he couldn’t make time from his busy schedule.

Johnny Depp’s iconic performance as Willy Wonka’s character is still etched on our minds since 2005 when Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was released. Before him, it was Roald Dahl who had played the character, and now Timothee Chalamet has to fill in their shoes which is quite a challenge.

The upcoming movie Willy Wonka will explore the adventures of a young Wonka, portrayed by Timothee Chalamet. It is set to release on December 15, 2023.

Well, we can’t wait to see Timothee as Wonka, but it would have brought a different perspective if Tom Holland had gotten the part. What do you think? Let us know!

