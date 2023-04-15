The Kardashian-Jenner family never fails to grab the spotlight, be it their personal life or professional life. A few days ago, there were rumours circulating that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are seeing each other. With each passing day their romance rumours are gaining momentum. The alleged love birds were spotted hanging out at a Taco Bell in Los Angeles on Friday night, and sources close to them revealed they are not that serious about it at this point in time. Keep reading to get all the scoop.

The news of their dating was first reported by a celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi on Instagram. They posted a video of them sharing a laugh at the Paris Fashion Week. Jenner was previously in a relationship with Travis Scott. They even have two adorable kids together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet told the US Weekly on Friday that the business mogul is open to see where things go with the Dune star. The source said, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect” as they went on to call Chalamet a “very charming” and “easy to talk to.” They further explained, that the actor “makes her [Kylie] laugh”.

The source showering praises on Lylie Jenner’s new arm candy Timothee Chalamet said, “[He] is not like any of the other guys [Jenner’s] dated before, and may not seem like her type. They have really good chemistry.”

However, the source revealed, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are not that serious at the moment, they said, “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious, but so far she likes what she sees.”

Previously, Kylie and Timothee were spotted on a Taco date at a Taco Bell in Los Angeles on Friday night. And on Thursday, her car was spotted aoutside Timothee’s Beverly Hills home. There have not been any official news however, but we are hopeful, we will get to know about it soon.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Back Together? Former Love Birds Spotted Together At Coachella, Netizens Warn: “Don’t Get Close To This Man Again…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News