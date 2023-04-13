The one thing everyone is talking about right now is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott’s wedding. There’s hardly a soul who is not aware of the couple’s three wedding ceremonies that took place last year at different venues. The fans are now getting a closer glimpse of the events in the newly premiered Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. Interestingly, as per ETimes, the documentary has a segment where Kim Kardashian shared some words of wisdom with her sister before she walked the aisle.

Kourtney and Travis first got married in Vegas in a drunken state after eloping at Grammys in 2022. Then they said ‘I Do’ again at the Santa Barbara courthouse wedding in a private setting. Finally, they tied the knot for the third time in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their loved ones. Kourt’s sister on the other hand, Kim, broke her marriage with Kanye West in 2021 and was dating Pete Davidson around the same time.

Kim Kardashian has been married thrice – to Damon Thomas, from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries, from 2011 to 2013, and to Kanye West, from 2014 to 2022. The diva knows the ins and outs of marriage and she shared some tips with her sister Kourtney Kardashian moments before she was about to take the plunge. She said in the documentary, “The one piece of advice that I’ll give you is when I was walking down the aisle in Italy and I had the long train, I was so nervous that it was going to come off that I walked so fast.”

When Kourtney Kardashian asked if she should walk slow, Kim Kardashian replied, “Walk slow, take it in, this only happens once.” That’s one of the sweetest things one could say before her little sis makes her bridal entry. Kourt apparently had a little difficulty while walking down the aisle, and she asked her hubby, Travis Scott, “Did you realize that I was getting stuck?” to which he said, “No, I was in the zone.”

Til Death Do Us Part has captured some beautiful moments from Travis Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, and fans are loving them!

