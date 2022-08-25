Courteney Cox, the actress who is known all across the globe for her roles as Friends’ Monica Geller, Scream’s Gale Weathers, and Cougar Town’s Jules Cobb, is rocking even in her late 50s. Yes, the actress who turned 58 in June has a well-maintained body that many in their 20s and 30s are having trouble attaining.

So why are we talking about it today? Well, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective actress is currently enjoying the sun, sand, and sea on Italy’s Amalfi Coast with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. And while there, she is showing off how s*xy she is in not only but two bikinis.

You read that right. A look at social media shows that Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are having a gala time while taking in the sights of Positano, a place on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast. In the pics, the Friends star rocks two different figure-flattering bikinis as well as a flowy bikini overall and some casual clothes. Scroll below to check out the pics and read a little about their time there.

In the pictures, Courteney Cox and Johnny are seen spending some quality time with each other walking along the rocks by the water, laying on a boat under the sun, and well as just soaking in the beautiful views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Fanpage HKI (@celebrityfanpagehki)

Courteney’s first look in this photo series sees her walking along the stony beach in a simple black bikini set. She accessorized the look with sunglasses and a necklace. In the following pics, she changed into a striped black-and-white bikini number to hang out on the boat with her boyfriend. Her boyfriend opted to go shirtless and only wear black swim trunks and a baseball cap and accessorized with sunglasses.

Other images in this carousel of pictures see Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid sitting on the boat while donning non-swimwear. The Friends’ actress chose a black one-piece short dress with loose quarter sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a black hat. Johnny wore a long-sleeved dark-coloured (almost navy bluish) shirt while keeping his baseball cap on. They also rocked some casual jeans and a t-shirt while looking out at sea.

What are your thoughts on Courteney Cox’s latest bikini look? Let us know in the comments below.

