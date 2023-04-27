Indian daily soaps can do anything. While the entire world dreams of reaching the moon, men in some daily soaps bring parts of the moon to woo their women. While Hollywood is known for creating original stories about vampires and werewolves, desi serials are infamous for blatantly copying the plots and even dialogues. The newest quirky thing a TV serial has done is, turn a lady into a spider. A new edit on social media shows the transition putting the OG Spider-Man actors, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, to shame.

Vish – A Poisonous Story is an Indian fantasy daily soap that released in 2019. It starred It starred Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul and Vishal Vashishtha in lead roles. The plot revolves around supernatural beings who change their bodies once the poison inside them reaches the maximum level.

Puja Banerjee played the recurring role of Makrina in the show. She was a woman with the power to turn into a giant spider. Along with that, she could exude webs from her wrists. All of this seemed pretty familiar to the Indian audience as they had seen similar stuff in Spider-Man. Also, they could not digest the fact that the makers of Vish had taken it a notch higher but converted the lady with spidey senses into an actual spider. An edited video of the scene from Vish has gone viral on the internet, and it shows how heartbreaking it would be for Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire to see this clip.

An Instagram page called Abhi_07_official.7 shared the video, which had “Spiderman Ka Career Gaya” as its caption. The background music of the song Arcade makes the video even more interesting. At the drop, we can see Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire crying hysterically, and it appears that they are reacting to Puja Banerjee’s spider transformation.

Here’s what the netizens said –

One wrote, “Now Spider will never come home😂😂”

Another added, “Thanos is needed immediately”

One commented on the bad VFX and said, “When u use notepad for making vfx🌝”

A netizen mentioned, “Lagta hai Andrew ko toh heart attack hi aa gaya ye dekh ke tabhi reel me nai hai 😅 😂😂”

One more added, “Doctor strange needs to open one more portal to eliminate writer of this tv serial.”

The last one said, “Spider-Man ke Indian Masi 😂”

