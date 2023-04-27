Taylor Swift is one of the most generous stars in the world. The Love Story singer enjoys a massive fan following but is so grounded around the fans, and that’s what they love the most about her. A Swiftie who grew up in poverty has penned an emotional note on Instagram after she won the Eras Tour tickets through a contest and later shared a glimpse of the same on the photo-sharing platform. The video will definitely leave you teary-eyed; get tissues handy already. Scroll below to watch it.

Taylor enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 256 million followers on Instagram. Besides her successful tour, the singer is currently making headlines for her alleged breakup with Joe Alwyn. The two reportedly broke up a while ago, and Tay subtly confirmed it during her tour performance, showing her fans a thumbs-up.

Talking about the viral fan post, an Instagram user named Elle shared the story of winning Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert tickets and wrote, “I grew up in poverty. Now, I’m a teacher on a limited budget. There was no way I could have afforded tickets to @taylorswift ’s Eras Tour. And I had made peace with that. One day shortly after the TM debacle, I came across a contest form put out by @955thebull. “Win Eras Tour tickets!” Did I think I had any hope whatsoever of winning? Not even a little. But I filled it out anyway. And then I promptly forgot about it. February 28, 2023, I got a phone call. I won. Holy shit. I WON Taylor Swift tickets?! I never win anything! But I won this time. I was so incredibly lucky, which I can’t usually say. The last two years have been extremely difficult with family illnesses and mental health struggles.”

She continued and added, “But I freaking won. I’ve been a Taylor fan since her debut album was released when I was a senior in high school. I had never been to a large concert before (just small venues). And I had a f**king BLAST! ✨ March 25, 2023. Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, Nevada. 🫶🏻 One of the most incredible experience of my life. 💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꫀꪶꪶꫀ (@cozyblanketsandbooks)

Did you guys feel goosebumps, too, watching the video? It’s the sweetest thing on the internet today.

Watching Taylor Swift perform live is truly a dream come true for many! What are your thoughts on Swiftie’s emotional post on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

