Zayn Malik is one of the most famous artists in the world, with a massive fan following. The Trampoline singer is currently making headlines for his alleged romance rumours with Selena Gomez, and their fans across the globe are going gaga over the good news. Amid the same, we have discovered an old video where Zayn is talking about his first flight experience along with his ex-boy band One Direction and how Louis Tomlinson sat next to him and helped him during take-off. Scroll below to see netizens’ reactions to the video.

Zayn was previously dating model Gigi Hadid and shares a daughter with her named Khai. The singer is very private about his life and barely shares anything during interviews. While fans worldwide await a 1D reunion, we’ve got you a wholesome throwback video of the boys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram fan page of Harry Styles shared the video of Zayn Malik talking about his first flight experience and says, “For the first time I went on a plane, I went on a plane with these boys. And they knew that it was the first time I was getting on a plane and I was quite nervous about it. So before the plane took off, I’m sat with Louis on one side and Liam’s on the other. And Louis goes, right when it takes off, It’s going to do a loop-de-loop.”

Watch the video of Zayn Malik talking about his first flight experience here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden.harry (@golden.harry28)

Haha! It must have been fun.

Reacting to the throwback video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Zayn is too precious for this world.”

Another user commented, “He’s so happy here… wish we could see it again and then more!!!”

A third user commented, “His smile>>>”

What are your thoughts on Zayn Malik describing his first flight experience in this old video? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Almost Replaced Zendaya’s Rival Timothee Chalamet Taking Home $9 Million In Wonka, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News