Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were once soulmates, parted ways in a controversial divorce. The former couple first met in 2003 while filming together for the spy thriller Mr. & Mrs Smith. Little did they know that they would be a real-life couple after playing the married assassins. As Jolie had recently separated from ex-husband Billy Bob Thorton, she initially did not want to marry someone from the industry she initially met Brad, instead swore off “marrying somebody in another field.”

The former Hollywood couple were in a highly publicised relationship, and their fans were shocked upon the news of their divorce. They were even more shocked when they had a legal feud over issues. However, as they are not on the best of terms now, there was a time when Mr. & Mrs Smith actress claimed she did not want to marry Brad as she had other promises to herself. Read on to find out!

During a conversation with Vanity Fair, the Maleficent actress revealed that after her divorce from Billy Bob Thornton, she didn’t see herself being in a relationship with anyone in her line of work. “After my last divorce, I said I was absolutely going to marry somebody in another field, an aid worker or something,” said the actress.

However, Brad Pitt’s dedication managed Angelina Jolie to break the promise as they both got married. Angelina Jolie praised Brad Pitt’s love for travel and architecture and revealed how she fell in love with him after she swore to herself.

“Then I met Brad, everything I wasn’t looking for, but the best man, the best father I could possibly wish for, you know? I don’t see him as an actor. I see him very much as a dad, as somebody who loves travel and architecture more than being in movies,” said the actress.

