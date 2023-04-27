Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly kept social media entertained with their raunchy love life. But it hit a little snag when Fox shared a cryptic note indicating MGK cheating on her. Their breakup rumours were all over the internet, but they looked for ways to work it out before calling it quits for good. Things started to dial down but it seems they have yet a lot of issues to work on as the singer celebrated his 33rd birthday, his lady love was nowhere to be found in the picture, literally. Keep scrolling to get all the scoop.

The Jennifer’s Body actress got engaged to the rapper last year after dating for about two years. The breakup rumours started making the rounds in February, a few days before Valentine’s. She even took her engagement ring.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his birthday on Saturday and it was completely lit. He shared a carousel of images on Instagram with the caption, “i am 32 +”. He could be seen wearing a crop top with multiple cakes, a funko-pop of House of the Dragon character Daemon Targaryen with his defocused image, one with a flamethrower, one in a sash saying, I am 32+ and a few more. In all of the ten photographs, there wasn’t any pic of Megan Fox there. Curious, isn’t it? The netizens found it odd too.

Taking to the coments of Machine Gun Kelly’s post, many fans enquired about Megan Fox. One wrote, “Uh oh where megan?!”

“No Megan???”

“I scrolled hoping to see Megan and when I didn’t I cried”

““ I am weed” the words the hot Megan”

“No pictures with Megan honeys”

“Left him for better d*ck”

“maybe seeing her kids for once”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly)

Meanwhile, as per a report in Harper’s Bazaar, Machine Gun Kelly referred to Megan Fox as his wife while performing at the Billboard Music Awards and even dedicated his song ‘Twin Flames’ to her as well. The couple was also spotted vacationing in Hawaii a few days ago.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

